A man accused of stealing Sh711,000 from his employer at a Microfinance company in Nairobi has been charged at Kibera law courts.

Dickson Tongi is accused of stealing the amount between August 1, 2020, and December 1, 2020. He allegedly conspired to steal together with his two friends who were not in court.

The court heard that they fraudulently convinced clients of the company, ESO Credit and Investments, to divert loan repayment to different pay-bill account numbers.

Kibera senior principal magistrate Esther Boke released the suspect on Sh300,000 cash bail with a bond of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on February 9, 2021