The intrigues surrounding þhe governorship of the capital Nairobi has taken another twist after former Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe asked the court to determine whether his resignation was formalised.

In an affidavit dated January 12 and made available on Wednesday, Igathe says he was not aware if legal steps to formalise his resignation were conducted.

Noting that he formally tendered his resignation letter on January 12, 2018, Igathe said neither then Governor Mike Sonko nor the Speaker of the assembly acknowledged his letter.

“The legal effect of the failure to formalise or recognise my resignation and the failure by Nairobi County or any public institution to conduct any legal formalities to conclude my resignation is a matter to be determined by the court,” he said.

Igathe was responding to a case filed by lawyer Peter Kiiru who argues that IEBC has no right to call for a by-election to fill the position of Nairobi governor because Mr Igathe’s resignation was never formalised.