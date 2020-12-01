A woman who spiked her victim’s drink at a club in Nyali, stole his phone, and transferred Sh1.6 million from his NCBA bank account was arraigned at Shanzu Law Courts Monday.

Beatrice Mueni Mbiu, 24, was charged with administering a stupefying drug to Richard Wanyonyi, stealing his mobile phone and Sh1, 604, 212 from his bank account.

The court heard that Mueni and Wanyonyi, a banker, were hanging out at a club in Nyali on September 8, when the accused administered the substance to the plaintiff.

Appearing before Resident Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda, Ms Mueni denied the charges and was released on a Sh3 million bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh1 million.

Magistrate Shikanda ruled that Mueni has the right to seek legal counsel to represent her after she appeared in court without a lawyer.

Recounting his ‘Mchele’ ordeal, Wanyonyi said he started experiencing difficulty in breathing before he became unconscious.

“It was after I became unconscious that Mueni stole my phone and managed to transfer Sh1.6 million from my bank account,” Wanyonyi told police.

‘Shared Loot and Bought Land’

Following her arrest on Saturday after being on the run for several weeks, Mueni admitted to sharing the loot with two more suspects who were in her company and are still at-large.

DCI sleuths grilling Mueni said she used part of her share to buy land in Gichugu Constituency, Muranga County. She allegedly paid for the land in two instalments of Sh200, 000 and Sh300, 000.

“She told us that she shared the loot with two other accomplices who are still at large,” said detectives privy to the case.

Investigating officers disclosed that the suspects used the remainder of the cash to pay their rent in Mombasa and party in different high-end clubs in Mombasa and Kilifi.

Mueni, who was arrested at Signature Club off Kenyatta Avenue, is believed to be part of a gang of women behind rising cases where revelers are drugged and robbed in Mombasa and Kilifi.

She will be paraded for identification by victims of such crime.

The case is scheduled for mention on December 21 2020.