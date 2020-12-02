An assault suspect was Tuesday arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts and charged with beating up a barber who allegedly refused to buy him tea and beer.

Brian Kairo reportedly assaulted Wilson Gitonga on November 22 in Riruta within Nairobi county. The prosecution told Senior principal magistrate Charles Mwaniki that Gitonga was in his barbershop when Kairo accompanied by four young men stormed in and demanded that he buys them tea and beer.

The court heard that the complainant had no cash and trouble erupted when he told the men that he was broke.

The suspects descended on Gitonga with kicks and blows leaving Gitonga with serious injuries on the face and left eye. He was rushed to the hospital by members of the public.

Kairo denied the assault charges and was released on Sh50,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh25,000.

The case will be mentioned on December 14.