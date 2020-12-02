Social media personality Deborah Chebet Rono is back on the airwaves after landing a presenter job with Homeboyz radio.

The former NRG radio presenter will be hosting the breakfast show ‘The Lift Off’ alongside the veteran Conrad Gray ‘G Money’ and fellow entrant at HBR, Neville.

The trio will be on air every weekday from 6 am-10 am, with the 20-year-old Ronoh set to have her own short segment in which she pours her heart out to her listeners in the most honest way.

“There won’t be so much different. Who I am on the show is who I am on the Internet, cause there will also be a segment called Ronoh’s Rant. I am excited about this segment because it will be very authentic. I have a lot to offer. I am going to make your morning,” she said.

The online content creator said she is excited to join the Radio Africa Group-owned station.

“I have been on radio for a year and took a break, but I’m back. I am excited because I have exciting co-hosts. I am bringing a whole new fresh young vibe. I feel like I have a very young audience and a lot of young people will join my buzz and my very young vibe. I am bringing a lot of comedy to the show as well,” she said.

Ronoh’s sentiments were echoed by Neville, who is returning to Homeboyz radio after spending 1 year and 9 months at Capital FM, where he used to host ‘Hits Not Homework’ show with Miss Mandi.

“I have come back home. The fans are in for a treat. You wouldn’t want to be the person being told a story, experience it for yourself. G-Money is the founding father and I am representing the people from mtaa. And Ronoh is young and will give us the young perspective,” he said.

Neville added: “I am ready, all I want to do is go on air. It is a good way to start your December.

“All I have to do is be myself. With my life and what I’m going through, I have the perspective that most young people are going through. If you are listening to me, you are going to grow with me.”