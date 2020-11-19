Police in Nairobi on Tuesday launched a manhunt for a man who reportedly beat a policeman to death at Nyayo Market in Ngara.

A report filed at Pangani police station said the suspect identified as Willy alias Rasta attacked police constable Joshua Lomwatum following an argument on Tuesday evening.

A witness identified as Audrey Karanja Mungenyi told police that the officer attached to P arklands police station was heard arguing with the suspect over an old office telephone.

“The owner of the shop assaulted the said officer on the head with a blow, and he (the officer) fell down on the tarmac, and he (Willy) stepped on his stomach, and he died instantly,” a police report read.

The suspect fled from the scene immediately with police hot on his heels.

The body of the deceased cop was moved to Kenyatta University Mortuary pending an autopsy.