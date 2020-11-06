Esma Platnumz, sister to Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz, has parted ways with Msizwa Maulid after three months of marriage.

Esma confirmed the break up on Thursday during a Question and Answer (Q&A) session on her Instagram page.

A fan asked whether she was still married; “Bado upo kwenye ndoa yako?”

To which she responded: “Sipo tena niko single.”

Esma, who married Msizwa on July 30, 2020, disclosed that she ended the marriage because her estranged husband was riding on her fame and “hitting on every woman on his Instagram page”.

“[My marriage to Msizwa] was very bad. While with [my ex-husband] Petit Man, I couldn’t get offended when he was flirting with women on social media because he was famous. So, his friendly attitude on Instagram was understandable.

“However, I got married to a man who was not famous. As a result of my marriage to him, he instantly became famous and chose to wallow in fame. He would forget that he is someone’s husband and take pleasure in entertaining other women in his inbox,” said Esma.

The mother of two got married to Msizwa as his third wife.

Explaining why she decided to get married to a polygamous man, Esma said: “I wanted to learn a lesson. For you to learn some lessons in life, you must offer yourself a sacrifice.”