Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has maintained that learning for those who have already resumed school will not be suspended in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 infections.

According to Magoha, children are better off in school than at home. He said most parents want their children in school.

“If you look at the children in school, they are all masked. When you go out, the opposite is true,” said Magoha.

The CS spoke Monday during a tour to assess learning and delivery of desks for schools at Mukuru Primary School in Nairobi’s Mukuru Kayaba informal settlement.

Magoha said consultations on a possible full re-opening of schools are ongoing at every level of government with president Uhuru set to hold discussions with governors and other stakeholders on Wednesday.

“Opening for other students there is consultations in all government levels. On Wednesday we will engage the President,” he said.

“After that, we will decide when to call for an internal education stakeholders’ forum to ensure that our decision is well informed.”

Magoha assured that the government is taking all possible precautionary measures to ensure the coronavirus pandemic will not interrupt learning for those already in school.

Speaking on the breakout of Covid-19 at Maranda High school, the minister called for calm saying contacts have already been isolated with the rest of the over 600 candidates continuing with learning.

“As we watch this week lets us not be too intrusive… We are hoping for the very best…at the right time we shall open for the rest of the students,” Magoha said.