Class Eight and Grade Four pupils are set to sit for exams next week just a week after schools re-opened.

In a circular sent to all headteachers of public and private schools, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) said the exams will start from Monday, October 19.

The tests will be school-based and will be considered as the end of Term One exams that were not done after schools were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Standard Eight and Grade Four assessments will be administered from October 19 to 23, 2020. Assessments for other classes will be conducted upon reopening of specific classes

“The assessments will be administered at school level as per the guidelines and assessment schedules provided by KNEC and following regulations upon which administration of assessments/tests is anchored,” said KNEC acting CEO Mercy Karogo.

Grade Four pupils will be assessed in English, Kiswahili, Mathematics, Environmental activities and Science and Technology while Standard Eight pupils will be assessed in all KCPE subjects.

“This will be a combined paper assessing all strands, from environmental activities (for Grade 1-3) and science and technology (for Grade Four, term one). For all subjects or learning areas, assessment items will be drawn from previous classes/grades and term one of the current class/grade,” KNEC outlined.

KNEC said schools will also be supported to print and administer the assessment tools.

The assessment is part of the Sh1.5 billion Global Partnership for Education (GPE) boost towards schools reopening preparations.

Teachers will then be required to mark and upload the results onto the KNEC portal.

“You are called upon to ensure that learners are provided with a natural environment in order to guard against extraneous variables that could affect their performance,” said Karogo.

KNEC further directed headteachers and teachers to ensure that the outcomes of the exams are reliable and of high integrity.