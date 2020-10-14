Georgina Muteti, the wife of rapper Khaligraph Jones, has finally broken her silence on her pregnancy.

The BET-nominated rapper first shared the news on Sunday with a photo holding his wife’s bulging baby bump.

“Omollo Has been OverWorking in Every Field, The OG has to be Respected, Rada Safi, The Lwanda Magere Legacy 🔥🔥” the rapper announced on Instagram.

While the picture did not show Ms Muteti in her full pregnancy glow, the soon-to-be mother of two on Tuesday shared better pictures flaunting her super-sized bump in all its glory.

She captioned a picture: “A huge bump for yet another Legend to be born. God is great❤️🙏🏼 #mummyoftwo #happymum #legendsonly”

The photo had some of her fans speculating that she was expecting twins, prompting her to joke that her unborn baby had taken after its burly father.

“Please, I’m not having twins, I can confirm that for sure going by the ultra sound I have been having. I get my bump is huge😂😂 look at how large the father is. Y’all really thought I was gonna have a bump the size of a tennis ball?” she posed.

In another post to her Instastories, Muteti lauded Khaligraph Genes as her rock.

“And for you Father of Nations🤣, bless your heart in every way possbo! You have been my greatest supporter and ROCK! Together, we’ll have a tale to tell!!” she stated.

Khaligraph and Muteti welcomed their first-born, Amali Jones Omollo, in June last year.

The ‘Yes Bana’ rapper also fathered a son with his ex-girlfriend Cashy, who in recent weeks has been accusing Khaligraph of being a deadbeat father.