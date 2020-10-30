After weeks of speculation, we can now confirm that media personality Amina Abdi Rabar has called it a day at Capital FM.

According to sources, the seasoned radio and TV presenter tendered her resignation a month ago.

Amina’s co-host Fareeda Khimani, who has been hosting the morning show alone, confirmed her departure saying a new co-host will be joining him soon.

“Amina Abdi will not be returning and I will be joined soon by a new co-host. She has gone to do big and better things,” he said.

According to unverified sources, the “Trend’ host quit the Chris Kirubi owned station for a number of reaons, among them an extension of salary cuts for another three months.

She is also said to have wanted to spend more time with her son out of her busy schedule.

“The program controller tried to reshuffle the presenters by moving Amina to the evening show, but it only brought more issues,” a source intimated.