Popular ‘Akorino model’ Peris Wairimu alias Pesh opened up about dating and marriage, revealing some of the doctrines her strict religion imposes on relationships.

In an interview with a local publication, Pesh disclosed that she is single and looking to settle down. The fashionista behind Careh Beauty Shop, however, noted that men fear approaching her.

“If I am to be honest, I’m at a point in my life where I need to settle down. I don’t want to get to my 30th birthday without having ticked this box. I’m yet to find my perfect match. Not so many men approach me, more so the Akorinos. Maybe they feel intimidated by me,” Pesh told Nairobi News.

The IT specialist noted that the few who make the move are usually not born-again nor ready for a long-term relationship.

“You have to be a born-again Christian that’s all I need, it doesn’t matter what’s your denomination. Problem is that most guys who bug me aren’t really born again,” she lamented.

Pesh went on to highlight the steps needed to make an honest woman out of her.

“You see, in our church for the ladies it’s all about preserving our purity. We are not allowed to date and this is what most men want,” she said.

Adding: “Once a man shows interest in you, and you like him, you have to notify the church immediately. Then you guys enter in a courtship that has to last not beyond six months and you are not allowed to have sex. During this time, you get to meet each other’s family and dowry is paid. Once the courtship period is done, you wed.”