Worship leader Ruth Matete has broken her social media hiatus months after she took a break following the death of her husband, John Olakanmi Apewajoye.

The former Tusker Project Fame winner said in a message to her Instagram followers that it’s not easy being back on social media.

“Taking a day at a time. Please be Kind with your words. It’s Not easy for me to be back on social media. But life has to go on,” she said.

The singer also used her comeback to announce the launch of her YouTube channel, Pst Ruth Matete (Bold and Candid with Pastor Ruth Matete).

“This channel exists to give hope and to encourage, through real-life experiences, backed up by the word of God Almighty. Subscribe and get ready to be blessed with my music as well. It is my prayer, that the word of the Lord will come alive in your life through the content that will be shared here,” said Ruth.

The preacher deactivated all her social media accounts in April after losing her husband in a freak cooking gas accident at their home in Nairobi.

In addition to being falsely accused of foul play in John’s death, Ruth also locked horns with the Nigerian High Commission, which barred her from burying her husband until the Nigerian government approved the release of his body.

John’s body was held at Kenyatta National Hospital mortuary for three months. Ruth Matete finally laid her husband to rest at Langata cemetery in Nairobi in July.