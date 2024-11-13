Kenyans Urged to Submit Feedback on New Medical Scheme by November 18

The government has agreed to reinstate the previously discontinued comprehensive medical insurance scheme for civil servants and public officers, responding to increasing pressure from various stakeholders.

The new scheme will operate alongside the existing Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), a move that has sparked mixed reactions among civil servants, many of whom are concerned that additional deductions could be added to their payslips.

According to draft regulations published by the ministry last week, the scheme will be funded through Treasury allocations and the medical allowances already paid to civil servants. The proposed scheme is part of a broader effort to ensure civil servants continue receiving comprehensive healthcare benefits as part of their remuneration package.

Kenyans now have until November 18 to submit their views on the draft regulations for the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi announced that a team of public officers from various government departments has “finalized preparing the draft Public Finance Management (Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund) Regulations, 2024.”

The new scheme is designed to cover civil servants and other qualifying workers. Beneficiaries will only be able to access it once their SHIF accounts have been depleted.

In his memo, Mbadi clarified that “the limits provided under SHIF will have to be exhausted by a member or qualifying dependent first before the limits under the Public Officers Medical Scheme are considered.”

This proposed scheme will replace the now-defunct NHIF comprehensive medical plan, which had provided healthcare coverage for principal members and up to six dependents. The NHIF plan included both outpatient and inpatient care, along with additional services such as dental and optical care, annual medical checkups, road ambulance services, emergency air rescue, overseas treatment, and coverage for group life and last rites expenses.

The NHIF plan was discontinued with the introduction of SHIF, leading to concerns about gaps in coverage for civil servants.

CS Mbadi emphasized that the fund aims to ensure civil servants continue to receive these comprehensive health services as part of their salary package. By establishing this new fund, the government aims to provide civil servants with access to a full range of quality healthcare services through the Social Health Authority.

Once a beneficiary’s SHIF account is exhausted, they will then be able to use the limits provided under the comprehensive medical insurance scheme for civil servants and disciplined services, which has now been renamed the Public Officers Medical Scheme.

However, civil servants have expressed concerns that this new scheme may result in further deductions from their pay, in addition to the existing 2.75 percent contribution to SHIF.

Despite these concerns, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has supported the initiative, stating that it was one of their key demands. The union’s secretary general, Dr. Davji Bhimji Atellah, urged members to engage with the regulations and provide feedback through the union’s email for further submission.

Atellah clarified that the government would fund the new scheme, meaning no additional deductions would be required from civil servants.

The scheme’s initial capital will come from Treasury allocations and contributions from the ministry responsible for public service, along with any other employers who opt to contribute. These funds will be drawn from money currently allocated to public officers as medical benefits.

The fund will be managed by the CEO of the Social Health Authority (SHA), the agency responsible for administering SHIF. SHA staff will also be deployed to support the operational functions of the new scheme.