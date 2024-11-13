State House Opens Applications for Consultancy Positions to Support Economic Agenda

The Executive Office of the President at State House, Nairobi, has invited Kenyans to apply for short-term consultancy positions.

In a notice on Monday, November 11, President William Ruto’s office outlined that the consultants will help advance the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

The consultancy services will primarily focus on macroeconomics, including areas such as credit and financial inclusion, labor markets, household and welfare economics, as well as education and health economics.

Another important focus will be natural resource economics, particularly energy, environment, and climate finance. Additionally, the positions will address industrial economics, with emphasis on industrial policy, competition policy, enterprise development, and technology.

Applicants are also encouraged to apply for consultancy services in emerging areas like investment climate, ease of doing business, regulation, consumer protection, competition policy, property rights, and climate action.

Qualifications

According to the notice, interested applicants must possess relevant experience, supported by documentary evidence. They must submit proof of similar assignments completed in the last ten years, detailing the scope, nature, and successful execution of each project.

Qualified candidates must submit a cover letter along with a completed pre-qualification form. Applicants should hold at least a Master of Arts or Master of Science degree in Economics, Law, or a related field.

Furthermore, candidates must have a minimum of ten years of experience, with a proven track record in research, policy analysis, policy advisory, and practice. Applicants should also have published at least three works in the relevant fields.

How to Apply

Those interested in applying for the consultancy positions must submit the required documents by 11 am on November 26, 2024. The notice specifies that applications will close immediately after the stated deadline or any later deadline communicated.

The pre-qualification application forms (PQ-1, PQ-2, PQ-3) are available on the official website, www.president.go.ke, or can be obtained from the address listed in the notice.

The Office of the President emphasized that incomplete or incorrectly submitted forms will not be considered, and applicants should submit only one application per specialization.

For further information, applicants can inquire during working hours, Monday to Friday, between 9 am and 5 pm.