There is a new member of the Kiuna family after the daughter of celebrity pastors Allan and Kathy Kiuna welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

The bundle of joy was born to the couple’s secondborn daughter Stephanie Kiuna, 24, and her caucasian partner, Wulner. This makes Reverend Kathy Kiuna and Bishop Allan Kiuna grandparents for the third time.

The baby boy named Ethan Allan is Stephanie’s second child after she welcomed daughter Amanda in 2017.

An elated Bishop Allan Kiuna was the first to announce the arrival of baby Ethan Allan in a social media post Tuesday.

“Am just in tears of gratitude to God as we welcome the most handsome grandson in the universe ETHAN ALLAN!!! TO GOD BE ALL THE GLORY GREAT THINGS HE HAS DONE!!! Please thank God together with me and @revkathykiuna and our family as we welcome the most incredible addition to our family. God has done us so well, we have no words. Thank you very much for those who continue to pray and love us. May God’s best be on the WULNER family. We love you so much!!!!! And gosh I can swear I used to look like that at that age🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣” wrote the founder of the Jubilee Christian Church (JCC).

The Kiunas are also grandparents to Nia Gizelle Kiuna Kovac, born to Vanessa Kiuna and her partner Kovac in 2016.