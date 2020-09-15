Police in Lang’ata area of Nairobi are probing an incident where a 15-year-old girl reportedly killed her boyfriend, 19, at Southlands slum on Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses who spoke to the police said the pair had an argument after the girl accused the Form Two student of talking to another girl. Neighbours said they heard screams from the home of the deceased’s parents and rushed there, only to find teenage boy writhing in pain in a pool of blood.

Neighbours rushed the victim to St. Mary’s Mission Hospital in Lang’ata, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Confirming the incident, Lang’ata OCPD Gregory Mutiso said the girl stabbed the deceased two times in the chest.

Following her arrest on Wednesday, the girl reportedly told police that during the argument, her boyfriend surged forward to hit her, forcing her to defend herself.

“It was at that point that she picked a kitchen knife and stabbed him two times in the chest, leaving him bleeding profusely,” said Mutiso on Thursday, adding: “That is what she claims happened. However, we are still investigating the matter to ascertain the genesis of the fatal fight.”

Mutiso said the suspect is being held at Lang’ata Police Station.

“We’ll take her to court tomorrow (Friday, September 25) and request for more time to detain her as we complete investigations into the boy’s death.”

“We have recovered the kitchen knife that was used in the killing,” added the police boss.

Mutiso also said that: “The girl’s mother is, expectedly, worried about what would happen to her daughter once her prosecution kicks off. On the other hand, the boy’s parents are devastated by his death. We are expecting to interview parents of either parties today (Thursday, September 24).”