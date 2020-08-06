PS Karanja Kibicho has responded to Anne Waiguru’s allegations two weeks after the Kirinyaga Governor accused the Interior Principal Secretary of orchestrating her political downfall.

Speaking in an interview on Milele FM Wednesday, the powerful PS stated that he is not eyeing Waiguru’s seat in the next General Election.

“Today I am the PS for Interior and I have never stood anywhere and announced that I want to be elected as the governor of Kirinyaga and I have no interest,” said Kibicho.

The PS explained that he has special interest in the development of Kirinyaga County since he was born there and nearly all his relatives live there.

“Ninety-nine percent of my relatives in this world are in Kirinyaga, therefore, I have many interests in the regions’ wellbeing,” Kibicho said.

Adding: “I did not start yesterday. I have been running a foundation called Gathuthi-ini Hope Foundation which was started in 1999 when I never knew that I would become a PS.”

Kibicho stated that his concern for the welfare of Kirinyaga residents should not be construed as political ambition.

The PS who has been holding meetings every fortnight at his rural home with political leaders also maintained that the gatherings are for development purposes only.

“Since 1999, how many elections have happened? There were 2002, 2007, 2013 and 2017 elections. What have I been waiting for?” he posed.