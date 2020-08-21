Elizabeth Njoroge, the founder of “Ghetto Classics” orchestra program for children from impoverished areas of Kenya, is hopeful that the forthcoming Kenya Ni Yetu show will unite Kenyans.

Speaking to Classic 105, she said she was excited to be part of the virtual concert set for August 29 from 8 pm.

“I was very keen to be a part of it. It’s a wonderful idea and something we can do as Kenyans to bring people together in these trying times,” she said.

“It’s a wonderful expression of who we are as Kenyans to come together through music.”

Speaking on the impact of the pandemic on music, Elizabeth said the industry has been hit hard.

“Our existence is our audience. We bring people together in celebration to share our art. We’ve had to find ways and some are through an online platform,” she said.

“We are teaching in smaller groups, because of social distancing rules,” she added.

Kenya ni Yetu virtual concert is sponsored by Stanbic Bank and the Media Council of Kenya. It will feature music acts such as Eric Wainaina, Sauti Sol, Elizabeth Njoroge, Susan Owiyo, Samidoh, Hart_the band, Sir Elvis and Redfourth choir among others.

Reggae icon Gramps Morgan of Morgan Heritage will be the international guest artiste.

The inaugural and official launch of these productions will be aired on a digital platform to reach huge masses that have access to a phone with Internet connectivity.

The concert will also be on all TV stations, including Kiss TV, NTV, K24, KTN and Citizen TV as well as on yetulive.com. All Radio Africa radio stations will also broadcast the concert.