A family in Migori County is distressed after 48 members contracted Covid-19.

Following the death of one family member, Nakuru-based lawyer Gordon Ogola took to his social media pages to narrate his family’s plight.

“Good morning great friends. I want to plead with all of us to spread the gospel of the reality of this pandemic-Covid,” the former Migori County Speaker wrote.

“The last one or so week has been harrowing to the Ogola family and clan. In a span of seven days we have 48 infections in the family including my 80-year-old mum. She has been struggling in the ICU for the last five days,” he added.

The lawyer said his mother was the first to contract the virus which soon spread across three generations within one week.

He said his brother, Moses Osoro Ogola, a former senior official in the Ministry of Devolution died from the virus within 24 hours of admission.

“My 61-year-old brother Moses Osoro Ogola succumbed within 24 hours of admission. Every one who surrounded my mother including my step mum, her daughters-in-law, grandchildren, cousins and workers have all tested positive,” he said.

According to the advocate, Kenyans should heed Health CS Mutahi Kagwe’s warning.

“As Kagwe repeatedly says; “Let’s not treat this thing normally coz it will treat us abnormally. My worry now is: Is the whole family and village being wiped out? Put us in your prayers,” he concluded.