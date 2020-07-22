Scroll to Top
Menu
HOME
Science
news
politics
business
tech news
weird
sports
entertainment
TV
lifestyle
humour
social media
rss
twitter
youtube
gplus
facebook
South Africa
Contact Us
ADVERTISE
ARCHIVES
Privacy Policy
(Humour)
The Trending Tweets and Memes on Twitter Today
By
David Koech
/ Wednesday, 22 Jul 2020 06:48AM /
Leave a Comment
/
Tags:
trending
This is what’s trending on Twitter today.
Prev
1 of 21
Next
Prev
1 of 21
Next
Loading...
Senator Kihika Defends Reproductive Health Bill Over Claims It Recommends Abortion
< Previous
Governors Mulling On Asking President Uhuru To Impose Lockdown
Next >
Recommended stories you may like:
Kenyans Shocked by the Amount Azziad Charges for TikTok Videos
Court Told How St.Paul’s Uni Student Raped Ex-Girlfriend After Being Dumped
Likoni Ferry PHOTOS: Stampede Leaves Several Injured After Newly Acquired Ferry Is Hit By Another
Governors Mulling On Asking President Uhuru To Impose Lockdown