The Presidential Escort Unit has prohibited its officers from chewing Khat(Muguka and Miraa) effective from July 6, 2020.

Head of the Presidential Escort unit, George Kirera, said the ban follows concerns over health risks posed by the stimulant to the Unit’s officers and their families.

“Please be informed that it has been noted with high level of concern by this office that chewing miraa and muguka is posing a lot of health risk to our personnel and their families,” said Kirera.

The notice adds, “With effect from July 6, 1400 hrs, no Prescort personnel or civilian residing within the camps will be allowed to chew miraa or muguka within the camps or work station. Bring this information to the attention of all personnel and acknowledgement receipt of this signal on or before July 7.”

Kirera added that any officer who will breach the directive will face severe administrative action.