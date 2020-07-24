A county commissioner has proposed a dumbfounding solution to the rising cases of statutory rape and teenage pregnancies in the country.

Mr Abdulahi Galgalo, the Embu County Commissioner, called on men in the county to buy their wives school uniforms in a bid to tame their predatory sexual desires for school-going children.

According to Galgalo, dressing wives in uniform will go a long way in stopping men from preying on minors.

The commissioner, as reported by Citizen, warned that teenage pregnancy is a ticking bomb waiting to go off and everyone should help curb the crisis.

Galgalo also implored parents to keep their children busy with activities that will not leave them idle, especially after schools were closed on the back of the coronavirus pandemic.

Naturally, Galgalo’s proposal sparked wild reactions from Kenyans on social media. We have sampled some comments below.

