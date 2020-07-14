More evidence has emerged proving that media personality Sheila Mwanyigha Mkabili is the most “crushed-on” woman in Kenya(at least according to me).

Sheila, who has a former lover who has been stalking her for ten years and three canceled marriage proposals to her name, on Monday shared an interesting letter she received from a secret admirer.

The subject of the official letter of request reads ‘Entanglement’, whereby the secret admirer expresses his wish to get ‘entangled’ with the alluring R&B singer famously known as ‘Nikki’.

As you’re already aware, entanglement is the newest internet-breaking word. It was coined by Jada Pinkett Smith who was describing her relationship with August Alsina to Will Smith on Friday’s ‘Red Table Talk’.

In the letter addressed to Sheila, the admirer whose details the singer concealed tooted his own horn saying he is professionally qualified in entanglement matters.

“It would be my utmost pleasure to get entangled with you Nikki. I love you since back in the days, fell in love with your voice even before I saw you on the Morning AM Live Show and fell in love with you more for your alluring beauty,” the admirer shot his shot.

Sheila, who was seemingly lost for words, captioned the letter with a simple: “Eh…?”

This comes just days after Sheila politely responded to a sex-crazed fan on Twitter who used expletives to describe what he would to her, sexually.

For obvious reasons, we can’t publish what the tweep wrote but Sheila responded: “I don’t know what to say. This sounds like very painful sex. Bad sex. Probably die afterwards sex. Dare I say not even worth it.”

Meanwhile, here are some reactions to Sheila’s entanglement request letter.

Mpee agware — good kid, Man City (@RoyTeflon) July 13, 2020

This guy must be attending #MasculinitySaturday by @amerix .. He is going for beautiful women.. 😂 — Misikhu™ (@Vermvic) July 13, 2020

Heheheheeeeest — sheila mwanyigha (@MissMwanyigha) July 13, 2020

Forgive him for what offence? — Asuma Enock (@AsumaEnock) July 13, 2020

Well, faint heart never won a fair lady. You’ve been served! — The Charles (@Charles_Warria) July 13, 2020

Classic straight to the point person..shooting shots of entanglement without making any promises using a well written letter..he deserves to be entangled your majesty queen mkabili — Anonymous °Jerk🇰🇪 (@jackrobinz) July 13, 2020

“Miss Mkabili.”

He even called you with your rarely used name for emphasis. — Saru🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@ADLINE15) July 13, 2020

How many retweets for the entanglement? We are ready to support that focused King. https://t.co/4clDZaPC8o — The Don (@Donkogai) July 13, 2020