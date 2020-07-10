Beatrice Mwende Kimotho, a woman who shockingly killed her four children in Naivasha over a week ago, has been committed to a mental institution.

In a court ruling communicated via video link to the suspect’s lawyer Thursday, Justice Richard Mwongo directed that Ms Mwende be transferred to Mathare Mental Hospital for treatment.

This comes days after a mental assessment report was presented to a Naivasha court from Gilgil Mental Hospital revealing that the 42-year-old had underlying issues and therefore unfit to stand trial.

The accused, represented by advocate Francis Mburu, did not take plea after the report said she was mentally unstable.

The case will be mentioned on September 23 to determine progress made in the treatment.