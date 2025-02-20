Kenyans Seeking Jobs Abroad to Get Govt Loans Under Kazi Majuu Program

The government has unveiled a new initiative to support Kenyans seeking employment abroad by offering loans of up to Ksh300,000 through the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF).

Traditionally, the Youth Fund has focused on tackling unemployment by financing youth-owned businesses and providing business development services. However, under the Kazi Majuu program, the fund will now help cover pre-travel costs for Kenyans securing jobs overseas.

The government confirmed that the Kazi Majuu initiative will provide migration loans to eligible candidates struggling with pre-travel expenses.

“This program targets youth who have secured jobs abroad but lack the finances to cover initial costs. Through Kazi Majuu, they can access loans of up to Ksh300,000,” the statement read in part.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua emphasized that financial constraints, such as visa fees and airfare, often prevent qualified youth from accepting job opportunities abroad.

“The government has secured job opportunities abroad, but many qualified youth cannot take up these positions due to financial constraints, such as visa fees and airfare. This partnership will help bridge this gap and instil a savings culture,” Mutua explained.

The Youth Fund was initially designed to combat unemployment by financing youth-led businesses, supporting government tenders, and promoting agribusiness. However, ongoing discussions suggest restructuring the fund to prioritize innovation, job creation, and financial empowerment.

Youth Fund CEO Josiah Arabu Moriasi reaffirmed the commitment to easing financial barriers for young job seekers.

“The Fund is committed to supporting the government’s labour mobility programme by removing financial barriers that hinder youth from taking up jobs overseas. In the current financial year, we have disbursed Ksh94 million to 422 youth, with a 100 per cent loan repayment rate,” he stated.