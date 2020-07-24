The family of a man who allegedly jumped to his death from Nyali Bridge in Mombasa on Tuesday this week has spoken out, revealing that he had isolated himself from his relatives.

The deceased Hassan Swaleh Kirogu reportedly left his family in 2016 and cut all links. It was the last time his wife of 8 years saw him, until two months ago when he is said to have returned.

“We last saw him in 2016 in Lamu and yesterday we heard the news that he had jumped to his death,” said a man who said he was Kirogu’s uncle.

According to Kirogu’s sister Susan Njeri, her brother called their mother three days ago requesting money to travel to Lamu. He sounded scared and claimed he was being trailed by unknown persons.

The deceased’s family also refuted media reports that Kirogu is the same man who was caught on video wielding a machete while demanding his salary arrears from his employer.

Unidentified men disrupted the Wednesday press conference at the Coast General Hospital mortuary and whisked away Kirogu’s family members as journalists asked questions.

Meanwhile, Mombasa County Crime Investigations Officer Anthony Muriithi said detectives are investigating whether Kirogu committed suicide or was pushed.

“Hassan Kirogu’s family has identified their kin, we understand that he was a graffiti artist and we are investigating whether he was thrown off the bridge or he committed suicide,” he said.