A woman from Lurambi Constituency, Kakamega County has called on police to arrest her son-in-law for assaulting her.

Flora Mwendwa from Isembe village in Indangalasia area said her son-in-law arrived at her home from Nairobi on Monday, June 22 accompanied by his brother.

“Shortly after I ushered them into the house, my son-in-law descended on me with punches and kicks before snatching my 2-year-old granddaughter from me,” said the elderly woman, adding that the 38-year-old suspect left behind his 5-year-old son.

Ms Mwendwa said the trio then got into a saloon car and left hurriedly.

The granny sustained head and neck injuries and was treated at a nearby health facility before filing a report at Emukaba Police Station.

She told K24 Digital that her daughter, 34, brought the kids home after schools were indefinitely closed in March.

“I don’t know how my son-in-law, who lives in Nairobi, managed to flout the travel restrictions put in place by the Government. He should be arrested for two things: one, causing grievous bodily harm to me, and two, endangering the lives of people by breaching the COVID-19 containment measures,” said Mwendwa.

The suspect and the victim’s daughter both live and work in Nairobi and have been married for eight years.

It remains unclear why the suspect took away his child but Ms Mwendwa suspects that her daughter and her husband could have gotten into a marital dispute.