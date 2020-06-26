A man from Kakamega Town died on Wednesday after allegedly overdosing on the sex enhancement drug Viagra.

Confirming the incident, Kakamega Central OCPD, David Kabena said the deceased – 42-year-old Mr Munala – died in a lodging facility in Kakamega town. He had booked himself into the facility on Tuesday afternoon (June 23) in the company of a 31-year-old woman, one Ms Anyango, who hails from Siaya County,.

“The two ordered a meal at around 3:45 pm before leaving for their room at Amazon Hotel. It was only the lady who ate,” said Kabena.

On Wednesday morning, however, the lady who is believed to be the man’s mistress frantically stormed out of the room and alerted the lodging manager that her partner had died after overdosing on Viagra.

Police arrived at the scene and took the body of the deceased to Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue, where a postmortem was conducted Wednesday afternoon.

An autopsy report showed that the deceased succumbed to a heart attack believed to have been caused by Viagra overdose.

The Kakamega police boss said further investigations into the man’s death are ongoing.

The deceased was married for ten years and leaves behind an 8-year-old son. The man’s widow said for over one year, her husband had never touched her sexually.