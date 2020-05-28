An Anti-Corruption Magistrate’s Court in Nairobi has slapped a former Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) senior manager with a Ksh2 million fine for soliciting and receiving a bribe of Sh15 million.

Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi convicted Robert Maina Ngumi, a former manager at the domestic taxes department, on Wednesday.

Ngumi was found guilty of soliciting and receiving the bribe from a businessman to reduce tax arrears owed to the tax agency from Sh439 .9 million to Sh18.6 million.

The suspect was accused of demanding the money on March 11, 2014.

“The Anti-Corruption Magistrate’s Court in Nairobi fines a former Kenya Revenue Authority Senior Manager Robert Maina Ngumi Kshs. 2 million for soliciting and receiving a bribe of Kshs.15 million six years ago,” the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the agency which prosecuted the case stated.

Ngumi will serve 18 months in prison should he fail to pay the Ksh2 million fine.

EACC clarified that they recovered the bribe Ngumi had received.

“The cash received by Ngumi was EACC treated money which was recovered from him at the time of arrest. He did not take any money,” the anti-corruption watchdog said.