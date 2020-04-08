The singing sweetheart was seemingly surprised by claims that she terminated her pregnancy, sired by rumored ex-boyfriend, Arrow Bwoy.

Nadia Mukami was interacting with her fans on Instagram where she faced randoms questions about her personal life.

“What’s that gossip you heard about me? Am idle let’s go” Nadia Mukami posted.

One curious fan posed: “Ati ulitoa mimba ya Arrow Bwoy?” To which Nadia responded: “Lmao!LoL! Sijawahi beba mimba. Children are a blessing and I can’t wait for that experience probably in few years prolly with Jcole.”

And as you would expect, some fans wanted to know if ‘Kanadai Katambe’ is seeing someone. Nadia said she is single and waiting for love to find her.

“Single but I’m taking time off to work on my self and let love find me.”

This comes days after the J Cole-obsessed songbird alluded that Arrow Bwoy moved on after just two days following their break up. She was responding to question by Stivo Boy, who had asked: “Kwani mliachana na Arrow Bwoy?”

Nadia said: “Alimove on na siku mbili.”

The two are said to have dated for a while keeping their romance a highly guarded secret. Neither has ever confirmed nor denied the dating reports.

During the Q&A session on Insta, the ‘Ikamate Hiyo’ singer lied that she is a virgin. Don’t ask me how I know.