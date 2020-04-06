Muthoni Drummer Queen is currently riding high in the music charts with her new release -Power. She is also working on a new album and nurturing fresh, local talent through the perFORM music incubator.

She talked to myNetwork about these projects.

Your new song, “Power”, is so appropriate. What inspired you to write it?

I wrote the song because I wanted to do my part to document women’s contributions to the society.

Many times, the incredible work that women do goes undocumented, and their stories either untold or undersold.