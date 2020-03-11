Darassa has voiced his opinion on the Gengetone bandwagon, saying the new Kenyan sound is a force to be reckoned with.

According to the Tanzanian hitmaker, Gngetone has greatly improved the music industry.

“Gengetone is a good sound that I like and appreciate. I have been listening to the people doing this genre and I don’t mind linking with them. But I have to give them respect for what they are doing,” he said.

The ‘muziki’ hitmaker also lauded rapper Jua Cali for supporting the new Gengetone wave.

“I knew Jua Cali with Genge but I can see he is now supporting Gengetone and big up to him and much respect,” he said.

Darassa is currently topping charts with his collabo featuring South African singer Sho Madjozi dubbed “I Like It”.

He explained how that came to be. “I was introduced to Show Madjozi by my producer Abba.