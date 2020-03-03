Eastlands rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur King Kaka on Monday released his new single titled ‘Zarika’.

Paying homage to Fatuma “Iron Fist” Zarika (the first Kenyan to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) Super bantamweight title), King Kaka celebrates resilience and hard work.

“Kama Zarika naipea punches, punches!” raps King Kaka on the track’s chorus.

Produced by PRVK & the Other Guys, ‘Zarika’ is the first single off King Kaka’s forthcoming 14-track mixtape ‘The Servant & The King’.

“The servant & the king is basically the state of mind of who I am as King Kaka,” said the ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ composer.

Check out ‘Zarika’ below. Rating 7/10.