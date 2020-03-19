Detectives in Kwale are looking for a mob that lynched a man in Kibundani area after accusing him of contracting COVID-19.

Confirming the cold-blooded murder, Msambweni Sub-county police commander Nehemiah Bitok said the deceased, Mr Hezron Kotini, was staggering home from a drinking spree when a group of youth waylaid him.

The mob claimed Mr Kotini has the coronavirus before attacking him with crude weapons and leaving him for dead.

According to the police boss, the victim sustained deep cuts on his head and was rushed to Msambweni Referral Hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The police commander warned members of the public against taking matters into their hands or making false allegations as the country steps up measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kwale County Government has begun training health officers and set five isolation centers in all the five sub-counties.

As of Wednesday, March 18, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya stood at 7.