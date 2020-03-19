Jacque Maribe has returned the favor to Dennis Itumbi with a public post on social media dedicated to the former tech-blogger.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, March 18, the former Citizen TV news presenter wished Itumbi a happy birthday as the pair continued with their public displays of affection.

In her post, Jacque kept her message simple but deep, nonetheless, as she paid homage to her friendship with Itumbi.

“No poetry today, No review of the year that’s been, No promises for the future that is, Just appreciation, heartfelt, for a friendship that stands pure and true. Happy birthday my bestie @dennisitumbi here’s to many, many more,” she wrote.

Itumbi wrote back: “Asante sana JM. You are a great friend. Asante sana.” To which Maribe replied: “Always”

And when online comedians Propesa challenged Maribe to tell Itumbi she loves him; “Mwambie unampenda. We ni nini🤦🏾‍♂️”, she responded: “hahaha I see you.”

This comes a week after Maribe posted a public birthday message for comedian Eric Omondi, with fans continuing to speculate on whom she’s dating.

Following the release of her ex-fiance Jowie Irungu on bail, one fan teased her that: “Nasikia bwana amerudi eric nae amerudia bibi😂.”

Jacque simply said: “Yesu ni bwana.”

