Sorry ladies! Former President Mwai Kibaki’s model grandson, Sean Andrew, is not interested in dating. He is, however, available for consensual fun.

Sean made the revelation in a ‘Never Have I Ever’ Q&A session with some of his over 120k Instagram followers.

“Ever dated someone you just met?” one fan posed. To which Andrew responded: “I’ll make this statement, I am not in the business of dating at the moment because that’s a long-term thing and I’m in the mindset for short term things for now.”

When another user asked: “Have you ever thought of dating a local girl with no fame?” Andrew said: “Although I don’t date anymore, I just have consensual fun.”

Sean Andrew also disclosed that he doesn’t see himself becoming a father.

“Have you ever thought of one day getting married and settling down?” posed another fan. Sean replied, “ Yes I have thought of it, but I don’t see myself being a father, a husband maybe but I don’t want kids. Never have.”

The 26-year-old actor also admitted that he has ever thought about ending his life. He said, “You must understand, as I did, life isn’t easy but giving up your life shouldn’t be an option. There’s always a way through.”

Andrew also answered questions about his past dating life, having been in a relationship with YouTuber Elodie Zone about five years ago.

One IG user asked him, “Have you ever loved someone who did not love you back?”

Andrew wrote back: “Yes, unfortunately some people take you for granted and use you like a trophy. We live and we learn.”

Sean also revealed that he prefers to be approached instead of making the first move himself. He also can’t stand smokers and is repulsed by the thought of kissing them.

Apparently, Andrew has also experienced being broke, has ridden in a matatu once, and has never received a lapdance.

Here are the affidavits.