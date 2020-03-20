Nairobi-based DJ shot by MP Babu Owino is recovering well after a successful third surgery. This is according to DJ Shock, who has been keeping in touch with the family of DJ Evolve.

“He is still recovering but only his mother is allowed to be close to him, other visitors wave from the outside of the glass,” Shock said.

“This was after his third surgery so the wound can heal as quickly as possible.”

Shock noted that Evolve’s mother has to wear a mask and apron when she enters his ward, but, “It’s not to do with Covid-19. This was the protocol even before it was in the country”.

He added: “Yes, the nurses clean the wound every five days, as he now has movement in his arms. Eventually, his legs will respond as well. I believe, too, he will make a full recovery.”

Evolve’s family is, however, wary of the soaring hospital bill that is reportedly almost hitting the Sh13 million mark.

Evolve was shot in the neck by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino at B Club in Kilimani, Nairobi on 16th January.

