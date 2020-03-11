The wife of Tanzanian singer Ali Kiba has provided another hint that all is well in paradise amid reports of a rift between the couple.

Amina Khalef, who prefers to stay on the down-low, on Tuesday published a rare post about her marriage on Instagram bashing busybodies.

Ms Amina said that people should desist from prying into her life with Ali Kiba because they don’t know what she and the singer have gone through to be where they are.

She accompanied the All-caps caution with a sweet photo of Ali Kiba with his arm around her.

“USIPENDE KUINGILIA MAISHA YA WATU..HUJUI NI MANGAPI WAMEPITIA MPAKA WAKAFIKA PALE WALIPO… !!” wrote Amina.

This comes weeks after Amina and Ali Kiba showcased a united front during their son’s birthday late last month.

The couple threw a lavish birthday party for their son Keyaan at the exclusive Lord Erroll Gourmet restaurant in Nairobi. Ali Kiba and Amina looked happy and even shared a dance in front of their guests, friends, and family.

The event was the first time the couple was seen in public nearly six months after news broke out that Amina had left Ali Kiba and moved back to Kenya.

Earlier this year, Ali Kiba said Amina returned to Kenya because of work but confirmed that there were some issues.

“Right now, we are okay but she is there (in Kenya) because she is working. There are a lot of difficulties in marriage. Sometimes you exchange words and sometimes you laugh and things go well. They are normal things in marriage.” He said.