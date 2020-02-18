Celebrity musician Akothee has responded to her daughter Rue Baby’s dance with Nigerian hitmaker Kizz Daniel.

The model had a dream come true on Saturday after she joined Kizz Daniel on stage at the Valentine Jamboree Concert that was held at Uhuru Gardens.

In a video she uploaded to her Instagram, Rue Baby can be seen slow grinding on the Afrobeat singer. Moments later, the ‘Madu’ hitmaker is seen carrying the petite model on his shoulder as he performs.

Rue accompanied the clip with the caption: “Dream come trueee😍😭😭😭😭. Yesterday was a night to remember and it will forever be …..😍😍😍my all-time favourite @iamkizzdaniel amazing performance.”

In another post, Rue siad: “@iamkizzdaniel I didn’t sleep oo😂😂😂 carry me again and again and again.”

And it did not take long before Akothee caught wind of her daughter’s shenanigans. Taking to her Instastories, she commended Rue Baby and welcomed her “son” Kizz Daniel to Kenya.

“Big up to Kizz Daniel, I saw you, you are welcome, welcome to Kenya I saw you. Let me sit well, you are supposed to be my son .Big up to Rue Baby. I saw you babe, dreams are valid eeeish,” said Akothee as she enjoyed a dhow cruise in Watamu with Nigerian video jockey, VJ Adams.

Watch Akothee’s reaction below.