Renowned Ohangla musician Maureen Achieng’ Otiu alias Lady Maureen has found a home after being stranded for five days at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH).

The singer was admitted to the facility earlier this year and discharged on February 20, 2020. She reportedly found herself with nowhere to go after her mother refused to take her in on account of an earlier family dispute.

However, Lady Maureen found a silver lining in her maternal cousin Fredrick Odhiambo, who picked her up from the hospital Tuesday afternoon after learning about her predicament.

“She is family and this is the time she needs us more than ever,” said Odhiambo.

The cousin, a resident at Pap Onditi in Kisumu, said Lady Maureen was happy to be finally out of the hospital. He noted that the singer’s mother, Margaret Akinyi, had earlier contacted and warned him against helping Ms Achieng’.

“We are all glad that Lady Maureen is here with us and plans are already underway to have a house built for her so she can have a place of her own,” said Mr Odhiambo.

At the same time, a woman who has been helping the ‘Wagni Wabiro’ hit composer confirmed that Maureen’s mother warned her.

“The mother has warned me against taking the singer to her place due to the unresolved family issue they have,” said Ms Nancy Achieng’.

This comes a little over three weeks after Lady Maureen’s mother Ms Akinyi cautioned musicians who squander their fortunes in their heydays to learn from her daughter’s mistakes.

“Remember where you came from and your parents as well. If God blesses you, don’t squander your money with strangers or rather people who don’t advise you to invest, because when you go broke, they all run away and it is us, parents, who suffer, especially if you get sick just like my daughter’s case,” she said.

“There’s no true friend like Jesus Christ. He will never desert you when everyone else does. Niko na uchungu mwingi kwa sababu sina mali yoyote mtoto wangu ameniachia.”

She went on: “When they are doing well, they don’t remember those back home, but when life changes for the worse, they become a burden to parents.”