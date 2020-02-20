Bongo star Harmonize appears to be reading from the same script as his mentor Diamond Platnumz as he continues to grow his solo brand.

Konde Boy started by quitting Diamond’s Wasafi camp and launching his own stable, Konde Gang, last year.

Harmonize has once again followed in the footsteps of his former boss by getting a tattoo of his new nickname. Taking to Instagram Tuesday, the Uno hitmaker unveiled the back tattoo of an elephant trunk, symbolizing his new self-proclaimed alias, ‘Tembo’.

The new ink comes weeks after Diamond got a tattoo of a lion on his hand to go with his ‘Simba’ moniker.

And it’s not just Diamond and Harmonize who have adopted nicknames of their perceived spirit animals; WCB Signee Rayvanny goes by Chui while Young Dee nicknamed himself Paka rapper. SMH!

Check out photos of Tembo below as we wait for the launch of Konde Radio and TV in the near future.