Richard Muema, the man who was shot 7 times by armed robbers in Kasarani area, has been discharged from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Muema was allowed to leave the facility on Wednesday morning after clearing his hospital bills. The 32-year-old said he was grateful to all the wellwishers who helped offset his hospital bill.

“The total bill came to Ksh.1.2 million which was catered for by the money the public contributed through an M-Pesa Paybill number established by my family,” said Muema.

He said he would continue recuperating at home after spending three months in hospital.

Rapper King Kaka also took to social media to express his gratitude to everyone who helped raise funds.

“Some good news thanks to everyone who contributed a while back when I asked for help. Richard Muema who was shot eight times has been discharged and the bill settled. I am grateful, the family says Asante and Be blessed,” King Kaka tweeted.

Muema was shot seven times; 5 times in the abdomen and twice on the legs, during a botched robbery on November 5, 2019, in Kasarani.

The incident was caught on CCTV, which helped police identify the two suspects.