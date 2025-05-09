Persons with Disabilities Bill 2024 Becomes Law: What It Means for Inclusion in Kenya

In a landmark move that signals Kenya’s renewed commitment to inclusion and human rights, President William Ruto on Thursday signed into law the transformative Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2024. The signing ceremony, held at State House Nairobi, concluded a determined two-year legislative journey and ushered in a new chapter for the protection and empowerment of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

A Progressive Milestone in Kenya’s Legal Framework

President Ruto hailed the law as “a progressive piece of legislation” that upholds the dignity and rights of PWDs while aligning Kenya’s legal framework with Article 54 of the Constitution, which enshrines the rights of persons with disabilities.

“This law not only protects but elevates the voices and needs of PWDs,” Ruto said. “It speaks to who we are as a country—one that recognizes diversity as strength and inclusion as duty.”

The new law replaces the outdated Persons with Disabilities Act, Cap. 133, and introduces a rights-based approach rooted in equality, accessibility, and full societal participation.

Legislation Backed by Advocacy and Bipartisan Support

The bill’s journey began with Senator Crystal Asige, who sponsored the legislation alongside National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah as co-sponsor. Parliament published the Bill on February 20, 2023, and it underwent its first reading in the Senate on March 22, 2023.

The Senate passed it with amendments on February 21, 2024, and the National Assembly approved further changes on January 16, 2025. The Senate ratified those changes on April 9, 2025, clearing the way for the President’s assent.

Key Provisions: From Rights Protection to Practical Incentives

The law outlaws all forms of discrimination against people with disabilities in every aspect of life. It mandates reasonable accommodations in public places, transportation systems, and information and communication technologies, ensuring that no Kenyan is left behind.

To support implementation, the law introduces robust financial incentives:

Employers who hire persons with disabilities can claim 25% tax deductions on salaries paid.

Organizations that invest in workplace accessibility improvements qualify for 50% deductions on related costs.

At least 5% of all county government job opportunities must go to PWDs.

A minimum of 5% of market stalls are reserved for entrepreneurs with disabilities.

The law also exempts assistive devices from taxes and levies.

I have sat in rooms where no one saw me. I’ve spoken when no one bothered to listen. And still I kept going. Now my Persons with Disabilities Bill is an Act of Parliament! Being there, when the President turned my ‘Bill’ into an Act by the stamp of his seal meant a lot — not… pic.twitter.com/kSSXAlnOm1 — Crystal Asige (@CrystalAsige) May 8, 2025

Accountability and Oversight Strengthened

To oversee the law’s implementation, a revitalized National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) will operate as an independent statutory body. With expanded powers, the Council can advise, investigate, and take action on disability-related issues, ensuring enforcement is not symbolic but actionable.

The law also reinstates the Disability Mainstreaming Performance Indicator in public service performance contracts, allowing the government to track and enforce inclusivity standards across all ministries and agencies.

Inclusive Design and Media Representation Now Mandated

Public and private entities must now comply with adjustment orders, which require modifications to physical and digital environments to ensure full accessibility for PWDs.

Additionally, the media must implement closed captioning in local newscasts, educational programming, and national events. This change ensures that information remains inclusive, particularly for those with hearing impairments.

Strong Safeguards in Health, Education, and Social Protection

The law makes bold commitments in health and education:

It guarantees inclusive learning environments with tailored accommodations for students with disabilities.

It mandates free medical rehabilitation services and requires safeguards in healthcare delivery for PWDs.

Universal design standards will guide the development of public infrastructure and transportation, ensuring accessibility from the ground up.

Moreover, the law strengthens social protection measures for vulnerable groups and recognizes disability rights as central to Kenya’s human rights agenda.

President Ruto’s Call to Action: “The Real Work Now Begins”

President Ruto underscored that passing the law is only the beginning. He urged collective responsibility, stating:

“The real work now begins. The National Council and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection cannot fulfill the law’s promise alone. Achieving true inclusion requires collective action from all stakeholders.”

His message was clear: every Kenyan—whether in government, business, civil society, or the general public—has a role to play in building a more inclusive, equitable nation.