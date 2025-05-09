Govt Moves to Certify 15 Million Artisans in Nationwide Skills Recognition Drive

The government has launched a major push to formally recognize and empower skilled workers in the informal sector, aiming to certify over 15 million artisans through the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme.

This initiative, led primarily by TVET institutions, seeks to validate the skills of millions of workers—many of whom have never set foot in a formal classroom but have mastered trades through hands-on experience.

According to Stanley Maindi, Director of the RPL programme, the country has a huge population of highly skilled individuals, particularly in the Jua Kali sector, who have gone unrecognized for too long.

“We have thousands of young people doing excellent work in the Jua Kali sector , but they lack certificates to help them grow professionally or compete for government and private contracts,” Maindi said.

Thousands Already Certified — Millions More to Go

Maindi revealed that over 5,100 artisans have already been assessed and certified through various TVET colleges across the country. The government plans to increase that number significantly, with an additional 700,000 artisans set to be certified by the end of the year.

He spoke during a training workshop at the Eldoret National Polytechnic (TENP), where trainers from 20 TVET colleges gathered to sharpen their skills on how to assess artisans effectively. He was accompanied by TENP Chief Principal Dr. Charles Koech and TVET Director Meshack Obwora.

TVET Colleges Become Assessment Hubs

Dr. Koech emphasized TENP’s role as an RPL certification center, stating that the institution is committed to reaching as many local artisans as possible.

“We’re grateful for the government’s continued support, and we’re determined to take this programme reach as many of our youth as possible,,” Dr. Koech said.

Maindi added that all TVET colleges across the country will operate as walk-in assessment centers, allowing artisans to be evaluated and certified at their convenience. He also revealed that the programme plans to retrain and sensitize over 7,000 TVET tutors to ensure consistent and credible assessments nationwide.

Government Partners with Jua Kali Federation

To identify and connect artisans with assessment centers, the government is partnering with the Kenya National Federation of Jua Kali Associations. This collaboration is crucial in helping locate skilled individuals in informal settings and guiding them through the certification process.

“We’re taking the RPL programme seriously as part of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda,” Maindi said. “This approach puts people in the lower economic brackets at the center of national growth.”

On-Site Assessments and National Reach

In addition to assessments at colleges, the programme will also conduct on-site evaluations at workplaces, making it easier for artisans who may not be able to travel. More than 240 TVET colleges are supporting the implementation of this flexible and inclusive model.

Maindi emphasized that the training of RPL assessors will take place in all regions of the country to ensure no artisan is left behind.

“Our goal is to reach every skilled Kenyan working in the informal sector,” he said. “These certificates will carry the same weight as those issued by formal colleges and institutions.”

Empowering the Backbone of the Economy

The RPL initiative isn’t just about issuing certificates—it’s about restoring dignity, unlocking opportunities, and recognizing the vital contribution artisans make to Kenya’s economic growth.

“Our artisans are critical to this country,” Maindi concluded. “We must empower them not just with tools and training—but with the recognition they’ve long deserved.”