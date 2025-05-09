CS Murkomen Defends Lavish Style, Fires Back at Incompetence Claims

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has pushed back against criticism surrounding his designer fashion choices, calling out what he described as misguided scrutiny.

Speaking on Thursday, May 8, Murkomen questioned why his wardrobe had become a national conversation, especially when other leaders wear similar attire.

“Why am I being singled out for simply wearing shoes and shirts? Others wear the same clothes,” he said, brushing off the fashion-focused jabs as petty distractions.

He urged critics to shift their attention to more pressing national matters rather than obsessing over his taste in clothes.

“The only thing they talk about me is which watch, shirt, or shoe I wear, as if I’m the only one who wears those kinds of things. I want to tell those people to have an objective conversation,” Murkomen added.

The CS also clarified that he no longer engages in active politics and operates strictly under the directives of President William Ruto.

“I am no longer in the political arena; I don’t engage in politics. I work under the directive of President William Ruto,” he said.

Despite Kenya’s tough economic climate, Murkomen has found himself at the center of online conversations for his lavish fashion items. One notable instance involved a Hublot Classic Fusion Ceramic King Gold watch, valued at approximately Ksh2 million.

Murkomen later explained that he received the luxury timepiece as a gift and that it came at a heavily discounted price.

He further acknowledged owning a Rolex watch but dismissed public speculation that it cost Ksh4 million, saying the actual price was considerably lower.

Murkomen also offered insight into the value of his fashion accessories, noting that his most expensive shoes range between Ksh70,000 and Ksh80,000, while his belt is worth Ksh40,000 to Ksh50,000. Still, he insisted that his fashion sense should not overshadow the real work he is doing in public service.

Murkomen Addresses Incompetence Claims

Beyond his wardrobe, Murkomen also took the opportunity to respond to questions about his competence—particularly regarding his tenure as Transport Cabinet Secretary, where concerns had been raised over airport infrastructure issues and stalled road projects.

He described the accusations as politically driven and exaggerated, claiming that a small group of individuals consistently targets him with unfair criticism, no matter the docket he holds.

“Ever since I left the Roads docket, you will notice there has not been much talk about incompetence on the new CS,” Murkomen said, defending his legacy at the ministry.

Even in his current Interior docket, he said, some critics continue to question his competency. “Statistics show that crimes have decreased since I became the CS for Interior, but a section of individuals have said that crime is still on the rise,” he stated.

The former Elgeyo Marakwet Senator maintained that his only focus now is delivering on his public service mandate.

“I am here to serve and to deliver on the mandate given to me by the people of Kenya,” Murkomen affirmed, dismissing political noise as a distraction from his responsibilities.