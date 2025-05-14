MTRH Achieves Breakthrough Offering New Hope for Brain Cancer Patients

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) has achieved a significant medical milestone by successfully performing its first Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) procedure, using the advanced Varian TrueBeam platform.

The groundbreaking procedure was conducted on a 51-year-old female patient, referred to as MW, who was battling brain metastases. According to MTRH, the patient required five sessions of SRS, and has since shown remarkable improvement since the treatment—marking a pivotal step in the hospital’s ability to handle complex neurological and oncological conditions.

SRS is a highly precise, non-invasive radiation therapy that targets brain and spinal abnormalities with pinpoint accuracy. It’s widely used to treat cancerous and non-cancerous tumors, vascular malformations, epilepsy, trigeminal neuralgia, and movement disorders, all while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

Dr. Jesse Opakas, MTRH’s Director of Hemato-Oncology, explained the significance of the procedure.

“SRS is a minimally invasive, non-surgical radiation therapy that uses precisely focused radiation beams to treat brain tumors, vascular abnormalities, and other brain disorders. It delivers a high dose of radiation to a small, well-defined target area while sparing healthy tissue,” he said.

The hospital now joins a select group of institutions in the region capable of offering SRS, positioning itself as a leader in advanced cancer and neurological care.

Doctors can now use SRS at MTRH to treat a variety of conditions, including:

Benign and malignant brain tumors such as acoustic neuromas, meningiomas, and brain metastases.

Vascular abnormalities like arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), cavernomas, and dural fistulas.

Functional brain disorders, including trigeminal neuralgia, epilepsy, and select movement disorders.

Speed, Precision, and Patient Comfort

The TrueBeam system stands out for its precision, accuracy, and speed—delivering most treatments in just 5 to 10 minutes. Depending on the condition, patients typically require 1 to 5 sessions, significantly reducing the burden and recovery time associated with traditional surgery.

Dr. Opakas noted that other global systems capable of delivering SRS include the Gamma Knife, CyberKnife, and charged particle accelerators, though TrueBeam combines versatility with efficiency.

A Major Leap in Public Cancer Care

The hospital’s adoption of SRS enhances its already comprehensive range of cancer treatments, which include:

Volumetric Arc Therapy (VMAT)

Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)

Brachytherapy

3D Conformal Radiotherapy

Chemotherapy and surgical oncology procedures

“This is an impactful investment that will touch many lives,” said Dr. Philip Kirwa, CEO of MTRH.

“SRS is revolutionizing modern oncology and neurosurgery treatment. It’s a big leap in achieving better outcomes for patients.”

Treatment Covered Under Social Health Authority

In a move that further supports equitable healthcare, MTRH confirmed that SRS procedures are covered under the Social Health Authority (SHA), allowing more Kenyans access to life-saving, high-tech care without catastrophic out-of-pocket costs.

MTRH extended its gratitude to the Government of Kenya, the Ministry of Health, and the hospital’s Board and Staff for supporting this breakthrough in medical service delivery.

With this milestone, MTRH joins a small but growing number of African institutions offering state-of-the-art radiosurgery, reinforcing its position as a national leader in cancer care and specialized treatment.