Nairobi Cracks Down on Land Rate Defaulters in High-End Estates with Property Auctions and Frozen Bank Accounts

Nairobi County has launched an aggressive enforcement campaign to recover nearly Ksh50 billion in unpaid land rates, starting with freezing bank accounts and auctioning properties of chronic defaulters—many of whom live in upscale estates.

A mapping exercise conducted by Nairobi County has revealed that a significant number of land rate defaulters reside in affluent neighborhoods such as Runda, Kileleshwa, and Kilimani. These areas, known for their luxurious homes and thriving businesses, now face the county’s toughest crackdown in recent years.

“Many of these property owners run businesses across the city and live in high-value homes, yet they have continued to ignore their payment obligations,” said Tiras Wainaina Njoroge, the Revenue Administration Chief Officer.

County to Freeze Bank Accounts and Auction Properties

Beginning Tuesday, Nairobi County begun freezing the bank accounts of defaulters and auctioning their properties to recover unpaid land rates.

“We will write to the banks to freeze their accounts, and we’re prepared to auction their properties—especially those with huge debts,” Njoroge confirmed.

County enforcement officers have already identified and marked non-compliant buildings. “We have the list, we know the locations, and logistically, we are ready,” he added.

Nairobi’s land rate arrears have now climbed to nearly Ksh50 billion, despite multiple amnesties, waivers, and extended grace periods.

County officials say they’ve exhausted diplomatic approaches and now have no choice but to act decisively. The goal is to collect at least Ksh10 billion within two months through this targeted enforcement campaign.

Land Rates: A Vital Source of Nairobi’s Revenue

Land rates account for roughly 25% of Nairobi County’s annual revenue, making them a critical component of the city’s financial ecosystem. Despite other income sources like parking fees, business licenses, and building permits, the county continues to suffer revenue losses due to non-compliance.

“This is not just about revenue—it’s about fairness,” Njoroge emphasized. “People who play by the rules and pay on time should not shoulder the burden for those who refuse to.”

Before resorting to enforcement, Nairobi County had implemented several soft measures to encourage compliance. These included sending SMS reminders, extending customer care services to weekends, and even door-to-door campaigns—but none proved effective.

“We’ve even gone door to door,” Njoroge said. “Unfortunately, many still chose to ignore their obligations.”

Waivers for Low-Income Areas Offer Little Relief

To ease the burden on vulnerable populations, Nairobi County has issued rent waivers for residents living in county-owned estates such as Maringo, Uhuru, and Buruburu. However, these waivers have not offset the growing revenue gap caused by widespread land rate defaults.

Under Section 7 of the Nairobi City County Waiver Administration Act of 2013, the county must report any rent waiver to the County Assembly and publish it in the Kenya Gazette within 14 days.