Deputy Governors Push for 40% Budget Share and Defined Roles

Deputy Governors are pushing for greater budgetary allocation and constitutional recognition, saying the current legal framework renders their roles ceremonial despite their election alongside governors.

All the 47 Deputy Governors have petitioned the Senate to allocate 40 percent of each county governor’s budget to their offices and to formally define their responsibilities in the Constitution. They argue that the lack of legal clarity leaves them powerless and excluded from key decisions in county governance.

Led by Laikipia Deputy Governor Reuben Kamuri, the Deputy Governors’ Caucus presented their case during a meeting with the Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations in Nakuru County.

Kamuri stated that many governors treat their deputies like “personal assistants,” keeping them out of meaningful leadership roles.

“We are elected just like governors, yet we’re shut out of running county affairs,” Kamuri said. “It’s time to dignify this office and allow us to serve effectively.”

Calls to Amend the County Governments Act

The caucus urged lawmakers to amend Section 32 of the County Governments Act, which currently provides vague guidance on the role of deputy governors. They called for clear legislative language that outlines specific duties and grants deputies the authority to participate in decision-making processes.

The deputies also proposed a structure similar to the national level, where the Deputy President chairs the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC). They suggested assigning deputy governors similar leadership roles within county-level programs and development committees.

“These reforms will enhance governance and ensure deputies contribute meaningfully to service delivery,” the caucus insisted.

Senators Agree with the Need for Reform—But Caution Against Overlap

Senators present at the meeting, led by Committee Chairperson Mohamed Abass, acknowledged the limited roles of deputy governors and agreed that legal reforms are overdue.

However, they urged caution to avoid overlapping functions that could create tension with governors. The lawmakers called for a well-defined separation of powers to support smoother working relationships.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka advised the deputies to back their proposals with evidence from other countries or regions that have implemented similar models.

“Research on what others have done and propose a well-informed formula for budget allocation and office funding,” Onyonka said.

The push for reform comes amid growing frustration that deputy governors, though elected, play little or no role in actual county administration. In many counties, reports indicate that governors sideline their deputies, exacerbating tensions and stalling service delivery.

Deputy governors say this exclusion weakens county leadership and undermines public confidence in devolved governance.

New Senate Bill Proposes Defined Roles for Deputies

To address these concerns, the Senate is considering a new Bill that seeks to formalize the duties of deputy governors and secure their place in the county executive structure.

The County Government Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to eliminate ambiguity by clearly defining the deputy governor’s roles and responsibilities. The Bill seeks to strengthen collaboration and foster more productive working relationships between governors and their deputies.

“This Bill seeks to introduce definitive roles for the deputy governor, clarifying and streamlining responsibilities to promote harmony with the governor’s office,” reads part of the proposal.

Meru Senator Murungi Kathuri, who also serves as Senate Deputy Speaker, sponsored the Bill. It has already been published and will be tabled in the Senate for its first reading.

If passed, the law will require governors to assign deputies specific executive duties, ensuring their active involvement in policy implementation and administration.