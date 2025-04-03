Vigilant Public Exposes Marijuana Trafficker’s Ruse of Using Students as Cover

Police officers from Kamagambo Police Station have arrested a suspected drug trafficker and seized 401 rolls of bhang, following a tip-off from alert members of the public.

The tip-off led authorities to a suspicious public service vehicle, KDM 981Z, traveling from Migori to Kisumu. Officers set up an ambush and successfully intercepted the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found two bags containing a total of 401 sizable rolls of bhang, weighing 34.4 kilograms. The estimated street value of the confiscated drugs is Ksh1,032,000.

Police said the driver, identified as Calvin Okoth Otieno, had been transporting a group of students, possibly hoping the presence of minors would prevent suspicion. However, his plan was foiled by the keen eyes of the public.

Otieno was placed in custody at Kamagambo Police Station, where he is being processed and will soon face court charges. Police noted that this successful interception highlights the vital role of public vigilance in combating the illicit drug trade.

Authorities continue to urge the public to report suspicious activities to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.